From Joining Prince Narula In Nach Baliye To Becoming An Influencer On Josh, Ablu Rajesh Is Living His Dream

Josh,
India's
popular
social
media
app,
has
been
a
leader
in
the
short-video
market.
Besides
demonstrating
leadership
in
the
market,
Josh
has
always
provided
a
big
platform
to
its
creators.
Today,
we're
going
to
talk
about
Josh
creator
Ablu
Rajesh
Kumar
who
is
finally
living
his
dream
after
a
lot
of
struggle.
A
professional
dancer
and
content
creator,
Abdu
lives
with
his
family
and
loves
dancing,
music,
and
acting.
For
the
unversed,
he
was
a
part
of
the
second
season
of
India's
Got
Talent.
He
joined
Prince
Narula
and
Yuvika
Choudhary
in
Nach
Baliye
and
even
earned
the
second
position
in
the
Punjabi
TV
talent
show
Hunar
Punjab
Da.
His
whole
life
changed
after
he
met
with
a
train
accident
on
May
1
and
lost
both
his
legs.
He
went
through
a
rough
phase
post
the
accident
and
finally
realised
that
he
should
follow
his
passion
during
the
recovery
phase.
Since
Ablu
always
had
a
keen
interest
in
dancing,
he
started
learning
the
art
form
by
watching
dance
shows
and
later
joined
a
dance
academy
in
his
hometown,
Amritsar.
Initially,
he
struggled
a
lot
in
maintaining
his
balance
as
he
used
to
suffer
a
lot
of
pain
while
wearing
the
artificial
legs.
However,
he
kept
on
working
hard
and
dance
has
becoming
his
identity
as
well
as
a
source
of
income.
Dance
gave
him
a
new
life
and
identity.
Thanks
to
the
ongoing
digital
era,
Josh
gave
him
a
platform
and
he
started
creating
short
video
content
and
got
a
positive
response
from
the
viewers.
Josh
is
his
favorite
short-video
app
because
of
its
amazing
filters
and
library.
Soon
a
Josh
community
manager
connected
with
Ablu
and
guided
him
regarding
content
creation.
With
his
hard
work
and
dedication,
he
now
owns
a
huge
following
of
24
million
on
the
Josh
app.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Josh
played
a
pivotal
role
in
his
journey
and
promoted
his
talent
wholeheartedly.
He
is
currently
a
paid
Josh
creator
and
is
earning
well
by
posting
videos
on
the
app
and
featuring
his
videos
on
their
official
Instagram
handle.
Find
his
account
below
:
https://share.myjosh.in/profile/d9128e86-26f1-4078-b98a-28e274389bcc
When
Ablu
touched
the
25
million
mark,
Josh
app
celebrated
the
occasion
with
his
family
by
cutting
Cake.
He
aims
to
cross
the
30
million
mark
on
the
app
soon.
Talking
about
his
experience,
Ablu
stated,
"Josh
has
always
tried
something
out
of
the
box
as
they
promote
every
talent
by
bringing
the
content
of
creators
on
the
feed.
I
feel
very
proud
that
I
am
a
verified
creator
of
the
JOSH
family."