Josh To Launch Biggest Talent Hunt In Bhojpuri #HunarBaaz In Search Of The Next Digital Superstar

Josh,
the
leading
Indian
short
video
platform,
having
millions
of
users
and
creators,
is
also
dedicatedly
focusing
on
supporting
talents
across
the
country
and
is
leaving
no
stone
unturned.
Josh
is
giving
an
opportunity
like
no
other
and
is
launching
a
superstar
hunt
like
never
seen
before
on
any
social
media.
An
exclusive
talent
search
is
being
done
for
one
of
the
most
vibrant
communities
"Bhojpuri".
Introducing
#HunarBaaz,
an
exclusive
Bhojpuri
campaign
starting
from
25
Jan
2023
on
Josh.
#HunarBaaz
welcomes
all
the
amazing
creators
to
post
and
showcase
their
artistry.
Bhojpuri
creators
as
of
today
have
no
other
platform
giving
them
exclusive
recognition.
Being
one
of
the
biggest
consumer
markets
in
the
short
video
space,
Bhojpuri
creators
have
always
faced
deficit
music
collections
on
other
platforms,
fewer
designated
changes,
and
very
few
opportunities
to
shine
outside.
The
platform
provided
by
Josh
aims
at
not
only
providing
equal
opportunity
to
all
but
also
reviving
the
platform
for
a
more
conductive
and
creative
space
exclusively
for
Josh
Bhojpuri
creators.
Ample
creators
in
the
Bhojpuri
community,
who
write
and
sing
songs,
present
beautiful
poetry
and
comedy
dialogues,
are
not
getting
the
recognition
they
deserve
due
to
the
lack
of
good
resources.
For
such
talented
creators,
josh
presents
#HunarBaaz
where
creators
of
all
genres
are
welcome
to
flaunt
their
forte.
Over
4000
contents
are
expected
to
flow
in
via
#HunarBaaz,
some
of
the
popular
artists
like
Prashant
Singh,
Mr.
Shatrughan,
Piyush
Verma,
Arundev
Yadav,
Atul
Thakur,
Apurv
Pratap
have
shown
their
support.
As
a
part
of
the
Talent
Hunt,
an
exclusive
playlist
will
be
curated
for
the
Bhojpuri
creators.
Well,
there's
more!
Weekly
10
winners
will
be
announced
on
the
basis
of
the
number
of
videos
posted
for
the
campaign,
video
quality,
and
performance.
The
top
3
creators
stand
a
chance
to
win
Josh
special
kit.
Josh
is
going
above
and
beyond
for
this
campaign
as
it
is
a
step
towards
making
creators' voices
reach
millions
of
fans.
So
take
it
as
an
opportunity
to
connect
with
people.
Story first published: Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 0:31 [IST]