Ranbir Kapoor's Upcoming ‘Animal' Plot Revealed? Here's What We Know

Ranbir
Kapoor's
upcoming
film
Animal'
has
generated
great
buzz
among
audiences.
The
actor's
rugged
and
fierce
appearance,
which
was
leaked
some
days
ago,
further
piqued
curiosity
about
the
film.
Additionally,
the
film's
premise,
plot,
and
genre
also
seem
to
be
pretty
unique
and
different
from
the
usual
Bollywood
films.
According
to
recent
reports,
the
upcoming
film
Animal
is
expected
to
centre
around
a
father-son
relationship.
Producer
Bhushan
Kumar
has
stated
that
the
film,
directed
by
Arjun
Reddy
fame
Sandeep
Reddy
Vanga,
is
a
gangster
drama
and
will
have
a
powerful
emotional
component.
Furthermore,
Kumar
has
also
mentioned
that
the
film
is
appropriate
for
viewers
of
all
ages
and
can
be
enjoyed
by
the
entire
family,
despite
its
gangster
genre.
This
aspect
of
the
film
makes
it
different
from
other
typical
Bollywood
gangster
dramas,
which
mostly
focus
on
violence,
crime,
and
action.
"It's
about
the
relationship
between
father
and
son,
played
by
Anil
Kapoor
and
Ranbir
Kapoor.
It's
a
never-before-seen
before
dynamic
in
this
relationship.
The
plot
is
about
what
all
a
character
does
for
his
father.
Animal
has
action,
romance,
revenge,
drama,
thrill
and
music," Bhushan
told
Pinkvilla
in
an
exclusive
chat.
He
further
added
that
Animal
will
be
released
in
all
languages.
The
film's
relatable
story
and
emotional
themes
will
resonate
with
the
audience
across
the
different
regions
and
languages,
making
it
a
pan-India
hit,
asserted
Bhushan.
When
discussing
the
other
upcoming
film
featuring
Ranbir
Kapoor,
Tu
Jhoothi
Main
Makkar,
which
has
a
planned
release
date
of
March
2023,
Bhushan
Kumar
described
it
as
a
"full-on
family
entertainer"
that
is
filled
with
"family
values."
This
film
promises
to
be
a
wholesome,
enjoyable
experience
for
audiences
of
all
ages,
with
a
strong
emphasis
on
family
and
the
values
that
bring
families
together.
Coming
to
Animal,
the
movie
features
a
star-studded
cast,
including
Rashmika
Mandanna,
Bobby
Deol,
and
Tripti
Dimri
in
key
roles.