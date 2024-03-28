Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Cast: Who Is Rohed Khan? Meet Villain In Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's Film
Rohed Khan, recognized for his role in 'Tejas', is set to play the antagonist in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' opposite Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film promises high-action scenes and a stellar cast, making it a highly anticipated release.
Rohed
Khan,
who
made
a
notable
debut
alongside
Kangana
Ranaut
in
'Tejas'
last
year,
is
gearing
up
for
a
significant
role
in
the
upcoming
action
movie
'Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan'
(CM).
In
this
high-budget
film,
Khan
will
be
seen
playing
the
antagonist
against
Akshay
Kumar
and
Tiger
Shroff.
Sources
highlight
that
Khan's
performance
in
'Tejas'
caught
the
attention
of
the
makers
of
BMCM,
leading
to
his
casting
in
this
eagerly-awaited
project.
Interestingly,
Khan
had
previously
expressed
a
desire
to
work
under
the
direction
of
Ali
Abbas
Zafar
during
the
filming
of
'Tiger
Zinda
Hai'.
This
wish
has
come
to
fruition
with
BMCM.
His
role
as
the
villain
is
anticipated
to
be
unforgettable
and
is
expected
to
showcase
his
action
skills
like
never
before.
The
intensity
of
his
confrontations
with
Akshay
and
Tiger
is
touted
to
be
a
key
highlight
of
the
film.
Directed
by
Ali
Abbas
Zafar,
'Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan'
boasts
a
stellar
cast
including
Prithviraj
Sukumaran,
Sonakshi
Sinha,
Manushi
Chhillar,
and
Alaya
F.
The
movie
is
scheduled
for
an
Eid
release
in
April.
In
addition
to
BMCM,
Khan
has
other
notable
projects
lined
up.
He
is
involved
in
Zafar's
'Detective
Sherdil'
and
is
rumored
to
be
a
part
of
Ibrahim
Ali
Khan's
debut
film
'Sarzameen'.
The
anticipation
for
'Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan'
is
high
among
moviegoers,
not
just
for
its
star-studded
lineup
but
also
for
the
promise
of
delivering
high-octane
action
sequences.
Rohed
Khan's
inclusion
as
the
villain
has
added
an
extra
layer
of
intrigue
to
the
film,
making
it
one
of
the
most
awaited
releases
of
the
year.
With
such
a
diverse
portfolio
of
projects,
Khan
is
fast
becoming
a
versatile
actor
to
watch
out
for
in
Bollywood.