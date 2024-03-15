ENT LIVE Updates: Sidharth’s Yodha Hits Theatres Today; Alia Turns 31; Pulkit-Kriti To Tie The Knot Today

English Edition
The entertainment industry never misses a chance to keep us hooked and on our toes. It is always bustling and has some new scoops about our favourite celebs. And amid the fast running life, keeping a tab on everything around is quite difficult. But we bring you all the updates from the showbiz world in just one place for you.

To begin with, after creating immense buzz in the town, Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha will be hitting the screens today.

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt, who is one of the most sought after actresses in the country, is celebrating her 31st birthday today.

Meanwhile, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, who are dating each other for a while, are set to tie the knot today.

Check out all the updates here:

  • Mar 15, 2024, 10:09 am IST

    Alia Bhatt Slays In Golden Top For Her 31st Birthday Bash

    As Alia Bhatt turned 31 today, the diva hosted a grand birthday bash which was attended by her husband Ranbir Kapoor, mother Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt, mother in law Neetu Kapoor, BFFs Akash and Isha Ambani. Interestingly, Alia looked stunning in a golden top paired elegantly with blue pants and golden heels

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

  • Mar 15, 2024, 8:58 am IST

    Kiara Advani Reviews Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha; Heaps Praises For Her Husband

    As Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha is hitting the theatres today, Kiara Advani is all praises for the action thriller. Taking to her Instagram handle, she wrote, "Outstanding. @sidmalhotra you've made us all SO proud! You're BEST. One of the best in this genre #Sagar #Puskar. I can't believe this is your first. @dishapatani @raashiikanna Watch out for these two Lady Yodhas. To the entire cast and crew of the film Take a bow!"

Story first published: Friday, March 15, 2024, 8:30 [IST]
