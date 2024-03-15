ENT LIVE Updates: Sidharth’s Yodha Hits Theatres Today; Alia Turns 31; Pulkit-Kriti To Tie The Knot Today

The
entertainment
industry
never
misses
a
chance
to
keep
us
hooked
and
on
our
toes.
It
is
always
bustling
and
has
some
new
scoops
about
our
favourite
celebs.
And
amid
the
fast
running
life,
keeping
a
tab
on
everything
around
is
quite
difficult.
But
we
bring
you
all
the
updates
from
the
showbiz
world
in
just
one
place
for
you.
To
begin
with,
after
creating
immense
buzz
in
the
town,
Sidharth
Malhotra
starrer
Yodha
will
be
hitting
the
screens
today.
On
the
other
hand,
Alia
Bhatt,
who
is
one
of
the
most
sought
after
actresses
in
the
country,
is
celebrating
her
31st
birthday
today.
Meanwhile,
Pulkit
Samrat
and
Kriti
Kharbanda,
who
are
dating
each
other
for
a
while,
are
set
to
tie
the
knot
today.
Check
out
all
the
updates
here:
Mar
15,
2024,
10:09
am
IST
Alia
Bhatt
Slays
In
Golden
Top
For
Her
31st
Birthday
Bash
As
Alia
Bhatt
turned
31
today,
the
diva
hosted
a
grand
birthday
bash
which
was
attended
by
her
husband
Ranbir
Kapoor,
mother
Soni
Razdan,
sister
Shaheen
Bhatt,
mother
in
law
Neetu
Kapoor,
BFFs
Akash
and
Isha
Ambani.
Interestingly,
Alia
looked
stunning
in
a
golden
top
paired
elegantly
with
blue
pants
and
golden
heels
Kiara
Advani
Reviews
Sidharth
Malhotra's
Yodha;
Heaps
Praises
For
Her
Husband
As
Sidharth
Malhotra
starrer
Yodha
is
hitting
the
theatres
today,
Kiara
Advani
is
all
praises
for
the
action
thriller.
Taking
to
her
Instagram
handle,
she
wrote,
"Outstanding.
@sidmalhotra
you've
made
us
all
SO
proud!
You're
BEST.
One
of
the
best
in
this
genre
#Sagar
#Puskar.
I
can't
believe
this
is
your
first.
@dishapatani
@raashiikanna
Watch
out
for
these
two
Lady
Yodhas.
To
the
entire
cast
and
crew
of
the
film
Take
a
bow!"
Story first published: Friday, March 15, 2024, 8:30 [IST]