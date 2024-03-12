Ghagra Teaser OUT: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Kriti Sanon To Ignite Dance Floor In The Crew Song

The
Crew
New
Song
Ghagra:
After
the
phenomenal
success
of
'Naina,'
the
makers
of
'Crew'
are
elevating
the
excitement
with
their
upcoming
song
'Ghagra,'
featuring
the
dynamic
trio
of
Tabu,
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan,
and
Kriti
Sanon.
The
foot-tapping
track
promises
to
be
the
next
big
party
anthem,
showcasing
the
three
talented
actresses
reveling
in
the
energetic
beats
of
the
dance
number
within
a
club
setting.
The
song
is
all
set
to
release
today,
with
the
teaser
already
out,
offering
a
sneak
peek
into
the
electrifying
performance
awaiting
fans.
In
'Ghagra,'
Tabu,
Kareena,
and
Kriti
exude
infectious
energy,
seen
joyfully
celebrating
in
a
vibrant
bar
atmosphere,
creating
a
visual
spectacle
that
captures
the
essence
of
their
success.
Following
the
well-received
'Naina,'
this
latest
song
further
enhances
the
mood
of
the
music
album
of
'Crew'.
The
perfect
blend
of
music,
star
power,
and
glamour
is
gearing
up
to
make
'Crew'
an
entertaining
journey
that
will
soar
high
and
leave
audiences
wanting
more.
Get
ready
for
an
unforgettable
cinematic
experience
that
promises
to
be
nothing
short
of
spectacular!
Scheduled
to
release
in
cinemas
on
March
29,
2024,
'Crew'
is
capturing
attention
not
only
for
its
star-studded
cast
but
also
for
its
diverse
shooting
locations
across
India,
primarily
in
Mumbai.
Balaji
Telefilms
and
Anil
Kapoor
Film
&
Communications
Network
join
forces
to
bring
this
much-awaited
project
to
the
big
screen,
helmed
by
the
talented
director
Rajesh
A
Krishnan.