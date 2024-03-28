Sanjay Leela Bhansali Goes Grand For Heeramandi Release Date Announcement; Lights Up The Sky With 1,000 Drones

The trending hashtag #HeeramandiKabReleaseHoga (when will Heeramandi release?) has an answer, at last. In a mesmerizing aerial spectacle above Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Race Course, Netflix and renowned director Sanjay Leela Bhansali announced that Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar premieres on May 1.

The media and college students were joined by the heeras of Heeramandi - Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Shaikh - alongside Prerna Singh, CEO, Bhansali Productions and Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, at the grand reveal. Together, they marvelled as a fleet of 1,000 drones took flight, leaving onlookers spellbound. As the anticipation reached fever pitch, the drones unveiled the series' launch date, igniting waves of excitement among the gathered crowd.

On the eve of the date announcement, creator-director Sanjay Leela Bhansali said, "I am grateful to the entire team for their relentless passion and dedication to bring the world of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar to Netflix. With the release scheduled for May 1st, we can't wait for audiences worldwide to watch it and shower us with their love and appreciation."

With a lot of excitement, Monika Shergill, Vice-president-Content, Netflix India said, "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is undoubtedly India's biggest cinematic series, and the auteur, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, in his true signature style, has created a mesmerizing world with powerful characters that fight for their fate and that of their country. A one-of-a-kind series, it will offer a visual and visceral experience of a world only he can bring to life with such beauty and boldness. As we gear up for the worldwide premiere on May 1st, we can feel the excitement building up."

Amidst the city's twinkling lights, the drones formed the iconic Netflix 'N', followed by elements found in the series: a ghungroo (anklets), jharokha (ornate window), and an adaab (greeting). Gradually crafting the silhouette of a dancer, the drones move in unison to unveil the title logo, symbolising noor, nazaakat aur andaaz (light, refinement and style) before finally unveiling the premiere date.

For fans of grand productions and Bhansali's cinematic artistry, the countdown to the premiere has officially begun. Mark your calendars and prepare to be dazzled by Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, streaming May 1.