Sanjay Leela Bhansali Goes Grand For Heeramandi Release Date Announcement; Lights Up The Sky With 1,000 Drones

The
trending
hashtag
#HeeramandiKabReleaseHoga
(when
will
Heeramandi
release?)
has
an
answer,
at
last.
In
a
mesmerizing
aerial
spectacle
above
Mumbai's
Mahalaxmi
Race
Course,
Netflix
and
renowned
director
Sanjay
Leela
Bhansali
announced
that
Heeramandi:
The
Diamond
Bazaar
premieres
on
May
1.
The
media
and
college
students
were
joined
by
the
heeras
of
Heeramandi
-
Manisha
Koirala,
Sonakshi
Sinha,
Richa
Chadha,
Sharmin
Segal
and
Sanjeeda
Shaikh
-
alongside
Prerna
Singh,
CEO,
Bhansali
Productions
and
Tanya
Bami,
Series
Head,
Netflix
India,
at
the
grand
reveal.
Together,
they
marvelled
as
a
fleet
of
1,000
drones
took
flight,
leaving
onlookers
spellbound.
As
the
anticipation
reached
fever
pitch,
the
drones
unveiled
the
series'
launch
date,
igniting
waves
of
excitement
among
the
gathered
crowd.
On
the
eve
of
the
date
announcement,
creator-director
Sanjay
Leela
Bhansali
said,
"I
am
grateful
to
the
entire
team
for
their
relentless
passion
and
dedication
to
bring
the
world
of
Heeramandi:
The
Diamond
Bazaar
to
Netflix.
With
the
release
scheduled
for
May
1st,
we
can't
wait
for
audiences
worldwide
to
watch
it
and
shower
us
with
their
love
and
appreciation."
With
a
lot
of
excitement,
Monika
Shergill,
Vice-president-Content,
Netflix
India
said,
"Heeramandi:
The
Diamond
Bazaar
is
undoubtedly
India's
biggest
cinematic
series,
and
the
auteur,
Sanjay
Leela
Bhansali,
in
his
true
signature
style,
has
created
a
mesmerizing
world
with
powerful
characters
that
fight
for
their
fate
and
that
of
their
country.
A
one-of-a-kind
series,
it
will
offer
a
visual
and
visceral
experience
of
a
world
only
he
can
bring
to
life
with
such
beauty
and
boldness.
As
we
gear
up
for
the
worldwide
premiere
on
May
1st,
we
can
feel
the
excitement
building
up."
Amidst
the
city's
twinkling
lights,
the
drones
formed
the
iconic
Netflix
'N',
followed
by
elements
found
in
the
series:
a
ghungroo
(anklets),
jharokha
(ornate
window),
and
an
adaab
(greeting).
Gradually
crafting
the
silhouette
of
a
dancer,
the
drones
move
in
unison
to
unveil
the
title
logo,
symbolising
noor,
nazaakat
aur
andaaz
(light,
refinement
and
style)
before
finally
unveiling
the
premiere
date.
For
fans
of
grand
productions
and
Bhansali's
cinematic
artistry,
the
countdown
to
the
premiere
has
officially
begun.
Mark
your
calendars
and
prepare
to
be
dazzled
by
Heeramandi:
The
Diamond
Bazaar,
streaming
May
1.
