 »   »   » Tumhari Sulu Movie Review: Vidya Balan Drops 'Bijlee' With Her Electrifying Performance!

Cast: Vidya Balan, Manav Kaul, Neha Dhupia, Malishka Mendonsa
Director: Suresh Triveni
Producers: Bhushan Kumar, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar, Shanti Sivram Maini
Writers: Suresh Triveni
What's Yay: Performances, Direction
What's Nay: The slow pace of the film
Popcorn Refill: Interval
Iconic Moment: Tumhari Sulu has plenty of shining moments. But for me, the scene involving RJ Sulu exchanging sweet nothings on her late night show with a lusty caller who can't pick between his two lovers and another one which involves an elderly widower who misses his late wife stood out. The emotional scene between Sulu and her son towards the climax left me moist-eyed.
Plot
Even in her middle-class etopian existence, Sulochana aka Sulu (Vidya Balan) is an Indian 'Wonder Woman'. She wins every lemon-and-spoon race in her son's school and throws her dupatta over her back like a cape. Her elderly twin siblings are quite judgemental about her and keep taunting her about how she lacks a formal dgree but that doesn't bleak this home-maker's optimistic attitude in life.
Sulu finally finds her voice when she lands a job as a late-night RJ. Her husband Ashok (Manav Kaul) is also quite supportive of her. However soon, her flourishing career hits a roadblock when her faceless stardom is seen as a reason for her domestic life to go awry and a means to neglect her role as parent. Her siblings too question the nature of her job and try to coax her to call it quits. Will Sulu give it up all easily?
Direction
Suresh Triveni makes a smashing directorial debut with Tumhari Sulu. He gets you hooked to Sulu's life right from the first frame. What's endearing is that all his characters are quite relatable. He transports you straight into a world that's so real, endearing and at the same time, jolts you with the harsh reality of a modern day womanhood struggles.
On the flip side, while the first half of the film cruises smoothly with its touch of humour, flirty romance and much more, the film's pace dips down post interval as hint of melodrama seeps in.
Performances
At the beginning of the film, we see Vidya's Sulu perfectly balancing the lemon on a spoon. That's exactly what the actress does with the film too. She packs a solid punch with the right amount of vulnerability, spunkiness and zany. You just can't take your eyes off her!
Manav Kaul as her loving and docile husband shares an affable chemistry that's so unfeigned. Be it their joys of companionship or insecurities as a couple, the duo making a sparkling pair!
Neha Dhupia as Sulu's boss Maria puts up a commendable act despite of a restrained role. Vijay Maurya is too much fun.
Technical Aspects
There are no fancy locations in Tumhari Sulu. Rather Saurabh Goswami's lens capture the ordinary existence with a familiarity that makes you too a part of Sulu's life. The editing too works fine.
Music
Ban Ja Rani and Hawa Hawai top our favourites list. Followed by Rafu which has some really soul-stirring music and beautiful lyrics. Manva Likes To Fly and Farrata blend in the narrative well.