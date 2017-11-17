 »   »   » Tumhari Sulu Movie Review: Vidya Balan Drops 'Bijlee' With Her Electrifying Performance!

Plot

Even in her middle-class etopian existence, Sulochana aka Sulu (Vidya Balan) is an Indian 'Wonder Woman'. She wins every lemon-and-spoon race in her son's school and throws her dupatta over her back like a cape. Her elderly twin siblings are quite judgemental about her and keep taunting her about how she lacks a formal dgree but that doesn't bleak this home-maker's optimistic attitude in life.



Sulu finally finds her voice when she lands a job as a late-night RJ. Her husband Ashok (Manav Kaul) is also quite supportive of her. However soon, her flourishing career hits a roadblock when her faceless stardom is seen as a reason for her domestic life to go awry and a means to neglect her role as parent. Her siblings too question the nature of her job and try to coax her to call it quits. Will Sulu give it up all easily?





