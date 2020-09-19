Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston's Interaction At Fast Time Table Read Is Winning The Internet

Several Hollywood stars including Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were part of the fundraising virtual table read of the classic 1982 teen movie Fast Times At Ridgemont High. The duo has been winning the internet since earlier 2020 with their interactions during SAG Awards and Golden Globes. Now netizens couldn't keep calm as the two played flirty characters for the virtual table read.

Other stars present one-hour-long fundraising table read were Matthew McConaughey, Julia Roberts, Shia LaBeouf, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt and Ray Liotta, comedian Jimmy Kimmel, and others. The event streamed on the official Facebook page of CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) which was hosted by Dane Cook while veteran actor Morgan Freeman read the story narration.

Netizens were thrilled to see Brad Pitt and Jennifer interact. Brad voiced Brad Hamilton originally played by Judge Reinhold, while Aniston played Linda Barrett. Here are some of the epic reactions by netizens on Twitter.

One user wrote, "Jennifer Aniston is playing it so fucking cool but Brad Pitt is clearly embarrassed, I LOVE MY DIVORCED PARENTS."

I could write 10,000 words on this video. Jennifer Aniston is playing it so fucking cool but Brad Pitt is clearly embarrassed. I LOVE MY DIVORCED PARENTS.pic.twitter.com/C6RP8D68Xr — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) September 18, 2020

Internet is living for this Brad Jen reunion, one fan said, "Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are singlehandedly saving 2020 for me #FastTimesLive"

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are singlehandedly saving 2020 for me #FastTimesLive pic.twitter.com/dKKB299dEn — Lucy on the Ground (@lucyontheg) September 18, 2020

julia roberts watching jen aniston and brad pitt’s scene is priceless tho 😭😂 #FastTimesLive pic.twitter.com/s2pmcLe3af — thay 🦙 (@beingamaguire) September 18, 2020

guys I think it’s a sign we’re coming out the other side of 2020 🙌🏻 #JenniferAniston #BradPitt pic.twitter.com/4H8XnXA256 — Carlie Ferns (@carlieferns) September 18, 2020

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston got married in 2000 and divorced in 2005. Brad later married actress Angelina Jolie in 2014 while Jennifer married Justin Theroux in 2015. Both couples got divorced after two years of marriage. Their interaction during the SAG Awards and Golden Globes earlier this year had created a storm on the internet.

Jennifer Aniston's Heartbreaking Response Post Divorce With Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston Urges Fans To Wear Masks; Shares Pic Of Friend With COVID-19