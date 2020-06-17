    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Game of Thrones' Kit Harington Ditches His Classic Curls For A Lockdown Buzz Cut

      Game of Thrones star Kit Harington has chopped off his long curly locks for a buzz cut. The dramatic change has fans going gaga over the new look. Earlier this week, the 33-year-old actor showed off his new look while talking his dog for a stroll in London.

      In the picture, Kit can be seen wearing a pair of blue jeans and a black t-shirt with a thin knitted roll neck with short sleeves. Leaving his fantasy days behind, the actor looks like an action hero. Some of the fans also shared that they hope to see Kit as the new Wolverine from the X-Men superhero world.

      While on the stroll, Mirror Online reported, that the actor also grabbed some food as he can be seen walking with a brown takeaway paper bag. The new hairdo has received quite a response from fans. While some are ready to bend the knee for the King Of The North, others found the actor more appealing in the new look.

      A Twitter user wrote, "I never understood the whole Jon Snow appeal, but now that Kit Harrington has had this haircut I'm like dayuuummm boy #kitharrington." While another said that Kit's hairdo pictures turned her day around, "Some days are blue and some days someone shares a #KitHarrington casual pic I know everything #JonSnow."

      Kit Harington's character Jon Snow from HBO's hit series Game Of Thrones turned out to be a controversial character due to the show's final season. Talking about the series finale, Kit had told Entertainment Weekly, "I still haven't seen the show. So that's how I dealt with that controversy - I haven't seen the final season but I know what it took to shoot it. It was hard and all of them put their love and effort into it." He added, "I think for us, we knew what we were doing was right, story wise, and we knew that it was right for the characters because we lived with them for 10 years. Controversy for us didn't really affect us."

      HBO is currently working on a spin-off prequel series based on the Targaryen Dynasty, House Of The Dragon, which takes place years before the events of the original show, Game Of Thrones.

      Story first published: Wednesday, June 17, 2020, 16:39 [IST]
