Tenet Trailer: Christopher Nolan Drops More Hints About John David Washington's Powers
Filmmaker Christopher Nolan, earlier today, released a new trailer of his upcoming epic espionage thriller, Tenet. The film, still slated to release on July 17, is one of the most awaited releases of 2020. It will also prove to be a litmus test, to see if theatres are ready to release films worldwide. However, it is unsure if the film will release on the set date, given the ongoing pandemic and also because the new trailer does not mention any official release date.
In the first trailer, we found out John David Washington was welcomed into a secret society of agents, who work together to save the world from unknown threats. What the new trailer adds to the equation is that these threats probably come from the future. We also find out a bit more about John's powers to warp time In one of the scenes, he can be seen firing a bullet towards a bolder, but in actuality, he is catching it, explains his co-star. We can also hear someone say, "He can communicate with the future".
John David Washington's Powers Revealed
Some hints in the new trailer include John revealing that he is working to stop World War III, which could be worse than Armageddon. Robert Pattinson seems to be an old associate, who has been brought in to help with the mission and is unaware of John's powers. It is possible that John's powers are called 'Inversion', as at the end of the trailer he reveals that 'the fact that they are here, means it never happened'.
Robert Pattinson Asks, Time Travel Or Inversion?
Not much is known about the film's story, but earlier, Robert Pattinson dismissed the fan theories about time travel, which is also a dialogue by his character in the new trailer. He told GQ that it was the only thing he was allowed to talk about, and confessed that at first, he didn't understand the film either.
Dimple Kapadia Leaves The Biggest Clue
Not much is known about Dimple Kapadia's character in Tent, she was only seen for one shot in the previous trailer. However, from what the new trailer had led on, it seems she is part of the secret society. Her character can only be seen for a minute in the new Tenet trailer as well but gives the biggest clue. Dimple can be heard saying, "There are people in the future who needs us," once again hinting at one of the characters being able to communicate with the future.
Fans have not got any sneak peeks from Christopher Nolan or John David Washington yet, but the new trailer has excited the fans, for the release once again. Several fans even took to social media and said the trailer is giving them an Inception vibe. Inception, directed by Christopher was released in 2010.
Fans Are Getting An Inception Vibe
The film is an espionage thriller shot across several continents and stars, John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh in leading roles.
Robert Pattinson Reveals Details About Christopher Nolan's Tenet, Says There Is No Time Travel
Warner Bros To Re-Release Christopher Nolan's Iconic 'The Dark Knight' Trilogy In Hong Kong, Taiwan