Tenet Trailer: Christopher Nolan Drops More Hints About John David Washington's Powers

John David Washington's Powers Revealed

Some hints in the new trailer include John revealing that he is working to stop World War III, which could be worse than Armageddon. Robert Pattinson seems to be an old associate, who has been brought in to help with the mission and is unaware of John's powers. It is possible that John's powers are called 'Inversion', as at the end of the trailer he reveals that 'the fact that they are here, means it never happened'.

Robert Pattinson Asks, Time Travel Or Inversion?

Not much is known about the film's story, but earlier, Robert Pattinson dismissed the fan theories about time travel, which is also a dialogue by his character in the new trailer. He told GQ that it was the only thing he was allowed to talk about, and confessed that at first, he didn't understand the film either.

Dimple Kapadia Leaves The Biggest Clue

Not much is known about Dimple Kapadia's character in Tent, she was only seen for one shot in the previous trailer. However, from what the new trailer had led on, it seems she is part of the secret society. Her character can only be seen for a minute in the new Tenet trailer as well but gives the biggest clue. Dimple can be heard saying, "There are people in the future who needs us," once again hinting at one of the characters being able to communicate with the future.

Fans have not got any sneak peeks from Christopher Nolan or John David Washington yet, but the new trailer has excited the fans, for the release once again. Several fans even took to social media and said the trailer is giving them an Inception vibe. Inception, directed by Christopher was released in 2010.

Fans Are Getting An Inception Vibe

The film is an espionage thriller shot across several continents and stars, John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh in leading roles.