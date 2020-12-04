Tenet Twitter Review: Movie-Goers Bow Down To Christopher Nolan, Shower Praises On Dimple Kapadia

Ace filmmaker Christopher Nolan's latest movie Tenet has been long awaited. The action-thriller featuring a star cast of John David Washington, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Robert Pattinson, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh and others, released in theatres in India amid the pandemic, following all safety norms.

As always, Nolan seems to have blown his audiences' mind as many of them took to their Twitter handles to offer rave reviews of the movie. Check out what some Twitterati had to say:

@BenilKrish: 'How could the future people wanna kill us? Because their oceans rose and their rivers ran dry. They have no choice but to turn back..We're responsible' #ChristopherNolan - A Man beyond our times. #Tenet-A visual spectacle @warnerbros @TENETFilm.

@GouraPrasadDas1: Nolan needs to take a chill pill! People like me are his fan due to movies like inception, Dunkirk etc. No need of testing our loyalty by movies like TENET. #Nolan #Tenet.

@awsummaddy: #Tenet is not just a movie it's beyond the word of what a movie stand for. Cognoscenti #Nolan master of the immaculate filmmaking take a bow genius. Greatful to witness such a piece of art on the big screen in the middle of all these chaos..cheers to the whole team @TENETFilm.

Some even lauded Dimple Kapadia's performance in the movie. Tenet was Dimple's first collaboration with Nolan. She plays an arms dealer in the film, a portion of which was filmed in India.

@alienwhoaligned: #DimpleKapadia work in Tenet is very commendable.

In a recent interview with PTI, Dimple had said that doing Tenet changed her life as she was always reluctant to try new things. "I'm raring to go now. I want to do a lot of work now, good work," she said.

