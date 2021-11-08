The Crown: Fans Can't Keep Calm As Elizabeth Debicki Is Spotted Filming In Princess Diana's Revenge Dress Look

Elizabeth Debicki last seen in Tenet, is all set to play Princess of Wales, Diana is the hit Netflix show based on the lives of British Royals, The Crown. The actress was recently seen recreating Princess Diana's iconic 'revenge dress' moment for the show. The pictures from the sets of season 5 have stunned the fans.

Recent pictures from the set are currently going viral on social media, have confirmed that the Netflix show will feature the 1994 Vanity Fair dinner at the Serpentine Gallery in London that was attended by Princess Diana. Notably, the event took place after Prince Charles confessed to being unfaithful in their marriage and Diana had broken the royal protocol by stepping out in a revealing off-shoulder black dress.

The recreation of the dress has fans in awe, one Twitter user wrote, "My jaw is on the floor at these pictures of #elizabethdebicki filming in #diana's revenge dress. The resemblance is uncanny. Wasn't Debicki born to play #PrincessDiana?". Meanwhile, another said, "Damn!!! That dress. She looks as magnificent as Diana did," another added.

My jaw is on the floor at these pictures of #elizabethdebicki filming in #diana’s revenge dress.

The resemblance is uncanny. Wasn't Debicki born to play #PrincessDiana ? pic.twitter.com/0Ahnis5QRb — Frank Huzur (@frankhuzur) November 6, 2021

Before Elizabeth Debicki, Emma Corrin had stepped into the shoes of Princess Diana in season 4 of The Crown. Emma won several nominations for her performance including for the Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series - 2021 at the Emmy Awards.

Notably, The Crown has been recreating iconic moments in the history of the Royal family through several generations. Season 5 is expected to focus on Princess Diana and Prince Charles' troubled marriage.