    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Jennifer Lopez Signs Multi-Year Production Deal With Netflix

      By Pti
      |

      Pop star-actor Jennifer Lopez's production company has inked a multi-year first-look deal with video streaming platform Netflix. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lopez's Nuyorican Productions will create feature films, TV series and unscripted content, supporting diverse female actors, writers and filmmakers.

      Jennifer Lopez

      Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Want Their Relationship To Be 'Long-Lasting'Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Want Their Relationship To Be 'Long-Lasting'

      The Hustlers star, who co-runs the banner with production partner Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, is already working on two Netflix features -- The Mother and The Cipher. “I am excited to announce my new partnership with Netflix. Elaine, Benny and I believe there is no better home for us than a forward-leaning content creation company that seeks to defy conventional wisdom and directly market to the millions across the globe who no longer view art and entertainment with the kind of boundaries and limitations of the past,” she said.

      Scott Stuber, Netflix’s head of global films, said they are looking forward to showcase "impactful" stories in collaboration with Lopez. “Throughout every aspect of her career, Jennifer Lopez has been a force in entertainment.

      Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Spotted Together In Miami, Sources Say The Duo Is Taking Things SlowJennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Spotted Together In Miami, Sources Say The Duo Is Taking Things Slow

      In partnering with her and Nuyorican, we know she will continue to bring impactful stories, joy and inspiration to audiences around the world," he said. Lopez will start shooting for Niki Caro-directed The Mother later this year. The film is scheduled to release in 2022.

      Comments
      Read more about: jennifer lopez netflix
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X