Meghan Markle Opens Up About Suicidal Thoughts, British Press And The Firm In Interview With Oprah Winfrey

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's made several revelations in the CBS interview with Oprah Winfrey. Along with talking about their life as royals, the couple also revealed that they are having a girl this summer.

Megan who was seen wearing Princess Diana's bracelet during the interview talked about her life after stepping back. She shared that their life now has been "really fulfilling," and they are focusing on "getting back down to basics."

Markle in the interview also admitted that she considered suicide after the British tabloid's intrusion and lack of support from the Royal Family. She told Oprah Winfrey, she just wanted to make the royal family proud. "I left my career, my life, I left everything because I love him. Our plan was to do this forever -- I wrote letters to his family saying I am dedicated to this, I am here for you, use me as you'd like."

She revealed "there was no guidance." "There were certain things you couldn't do, but (unlike the movies) there was no class on how to speak, how to cross your legs, how to be royal." Markle revealed she didn't know the British national anthem, and nobody in the royal institution thought to teach her. "That was me Googling late at night ... we were doing the training behind the scenes because I wanted to make them proud."

Harry also opened up about "The firm" having "concerns and conversations about how dark [son Archie's] skin was going to be when he was born". However, he denied revealing details about the conversation with his family, "That conversation, I am never going to share," Harry said. "At the time, it was awkward, I was a bit shocked."

Recalling the state of her mental health, Meghan said that she didn't want to live anymore and was seeking help but was denied support by the royal family. "I was really ashamed to say it at the time, and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry especially, because I know how much loss he has suffered, but I knew that if I didn't say it, that I would do it -- and I just didn't want to be alive anymore."

"It was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought. I remember how he just cradled me, and ... I went to the institution, and I said I needed to go somewhere to get help ... and I was told that I couldn't," she added.

Meghan ended her one-on-one interview with Oprah saying, "I'm not going to live my life in fear."

Talking about sharing her truth she added, "I don't know how they could expect that after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there was an active role that the firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us. At a certain point you're going to go, someone just tell the truth."

"If that comes with a risk of losing things, there's a lot that's been lost already. I've lost my father, I lost a baby, I nearly lost my name, there's the loss of identity. But I'm still standing, and my hope for people in the takeaway from this, is to know that there's another side -- to know that life is worth living," Meghan concluded.

