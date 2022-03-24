Priyanka Chopra Hosts Pre-Oscars 2022 Event In Black Saree, Says She's Emotional & Proud To Stand Among Peers

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas co-hosted a pre-Oscars 2022 event celebrating South Asian excellence in cinema ahead of the main Academy Awards event on March 28, 2022. Video clips of the actress at the event have been going viral on social media.

Priyanka Chopra who co-hosted the event with Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani, Anjula Acharia, Bela Bajaria, Maneesh K Goyal and Shruti Ganguly, attended the event wearing a black saree. She added a bit of drama to the look with the iconic wavy hair. The actress as the hostess also gave a speech at the event and recalled a decade old incident with actor Aziz Ansari at a Hollywood party.

She said, "When I came here 10 years ago and started looking for work in America, I remember I was at a Golden Globes party and Aziz Ansari and I met at an after party and it was just him and I and we wanted to count how many brown people were in the room and it was just us. And you know it was great, we congratulated each other, encouraged each other and we went out and met everyone else," Chopra said in her speech.

Oscars Red Carpet Show: Vanessa Hudgens, Terrence J & Brandon Maxwell Set To Host The Event

She added that she is glad now things are different. Priyanka said, "But today I am not someone else. Today I stand among peers, amongst colleagues, amongst south Asian excellence. And I have goosebumps, I am emotional, it makes me very proud."

This is not the first time Priyanka Chopra has attended an Oscar event. In 2016, Chopra presented the Best Film Editing Oscar Award with actor Liev Schreiber, and in 2021, she announced the Oscar Awards nominations from London with husband Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra Returns From Rome To Celebrate First Holi With Newborn, Posts Selfie From Home

Priyanka concluded the speech saying that while she and Nick haven't been making public appearances recently after turning parents for the first time, she couldn't miss out on this event. She said, "Haven't been stepping out anywhere but had to come here just to say this tonight that I am highly proud to be rubbing shoulders with all of you, to be encouraging you."

Honorary guests at the pre-Oscar Awards 2022 event celebrating South Asian excellence in cinema included Riz Ahmed, Suroosh Alvi, Joseph Patel, Aneil Karia and others.