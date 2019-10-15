Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 Wins Big With New Theme & First Task! Viewers React On Twitter

@KPHarshavardhan

"#ColorsKannada #BiggBossKannada7 Will have more mutes this time .. Belagere is there without any filter. Swamiji with filter. Lots of fire this time." - (sic)

@Belli_Gubbachhi

#RaviBelagere's perspective.While all sorts of discussions had been done regarding what reasons are legitimate to nominate a candidate, he stands out by giving 'irrelevant' tag." - (sic)

@Namrata_S_Bhat

"This time contestants are interesting. Hope biggboss gives interesting tasks also . Please give interesting tasks. Don't give speech tasks and all." - (sic)

@RuthvikBhargav

"Thumba seasons aadmele olle olle interesting contestants entering #BiggBossKannada7.Kuri, Belegere sir, Chandan achar..Hope kuri won't be a flop like Srujan in season 2..#BiggBossKannadaSeason7" - (sic)

@BiggBossAddict

"#BiggBossKannada7 #BBK7. This task for groceries is new and nice too.I have never seen in any language. Who ever has designed this. This is also new concept . Those who became captain they will get a voice message from home" - (sic)