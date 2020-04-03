    For Quick Alerts
      COVID-19: Ramesh Aravind On Shivaji Surathkal Sequel: ‘All Of The Writing Is Happening Online'

      Ramesh Aravind is currently basking in the success of his last release, Shivaji Surathkal. The whodunit hit the silver screens on February 21 and received massive praise from the critics and audiences. The movie is all set to get a sequel and Ramesh, in a recent interview, shared more details about it. He also spoke about life under lockdown.

      The veteran actor revealed, “I have never folded my clothes in my life, and am doing it now. To an extent, my participation in domestic chores is helping me get a better understanding of the relationship. Perhaps for the first time in our lives, my wife, my daughter and I are having all three meals together. Earlier, each one of us were in our own orbit, and they have now got aligned.” (sic)

      He went on to add, “I am getting into Chinese Qi, a kind of yoga, and Baare, which is popular in South Africa. I do these different kinds of exercises for 20 minutes. Having been used to only doing asanas, I find these exercises creative, and sometimes, even funny.”

      Ramesh also confessed to have started learning accounting and hands-on VFX whilst developing the script of Shivaji Surathkal with director Akash Srivatsa. “All of the writing is happening online, or either through audio or video calls.” On being quizzed about the release of his next film, 100, he added, “I am waiting for this lockdown period to be over, and we will then plan for the release.”

      Story first published: Friday, April 3, 2020, 20:44 [IST]
