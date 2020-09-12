Drug Test: Ragini Dwivedi Cheats CCB Officers By Mixing Water In Urine Sample

Sandalwood actress Ragini Dwivedi, who is in Central Crime Branch's (CCB) custody for her involvement in the infamous drug racket, has reportedly tried to dupe CCB officials by mixing water in her urine sample. A Deccan Herald report states that Ragini alleged mixed water with urine when she was asked to give a sample to the doctors for drug test.

Notably, she handed over the sample to the doctors at KC General Hospital in Malleswaram on September 10. A CCB official revealed to the daily that the doctors recognized the mixture of water in the sample, and called her a 'bluff'. For the unversed, adding water to the urine reduces the temperature of the urine and it eventually becomes equal to body temperature.

After learning about the trick, the CCB official later made Ragini drink some more water for a fresh urine sample. He later made sure that she didn't mix water this time. The official said that Ragini's alleged behaviour was 'shameful and unfortunate' and will mention it to the magistrate. For those who don't know, the judge has already extended her CCB custody for three more days for further questioning.

The CCB officials reportedly said that not only Ragini Dwivedi, but Sanjjanaa Galrani also threw tantrums during drug test. She reportedly argued with cops and refused to undergo the test initially. Sanjjanaa's custody has also been extended.

Now, after Ragini's test, CCB officials are waiting for the results.