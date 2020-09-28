Ragini Dwivedi’s Dad Says, ‘All I Urge The Officials Is Not To Treat Her As A Criminal Already’

The special court for Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances has been adjourning actresses Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani's bail plea. The court has also allowed Enforcement Directorate (ED) to question five accused including the two Kannada actresses under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PML Act).

Ragini Dwivedi's father Col Rakesh Kumar Dwivedi recently expressed his displeasure over the presumptions made on her. He told Times of India, "There are so many bail hearings that are being heard in limited time, so it is getting delayed there. We know that there is nothing much that has been found against her. The CCB officials state that she isn't cooperating with them, I don't know why they keep repeating the same thing. We can't expect everyone to answer what they want to hear, can we?"

Rakesh Dwivedi also said that such presumptions are baseless as his daughter is patiently serving her time. While showing his frustration over the delay in the bail hearing, Ragini's father further said, "If Ragini had been as influential as everyone claims her to be, she would be hiding. She would have never been caught and the influential people she is connected with would have tipped her off. She is instead patiently serving her time. All I urge the officials is not to treat her as a criminal already. Those in custody are innocent until they are proven guilty. We have full faith in the judicial system, but the delay is frustrating."

Earlier, in an interview with the same portal, Rakesh Dwivedi had said that whatever allegations are levelled against his daughter Ragini, those are untrue. He told TOI, "Police officers barged into the house, searched every nook and corner and found no narcotics, just a small box of organic cigarettes. The allegations against my daughter are not true. The whole episode seems to be a plot; what's happening to my daughter is unfair."

Ragini's father had also slammed TV channels for insensitive coverage about his daughter, and called those reports baseless.