Meghana Raj Pens An Emotional Note For Chiranjeevi Sarja: ‘Can’t Wait To Bring You Back To Earth’

With a promise to wait, actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana Raj penned a heartwarming note cherishing the time spent together. The actress took to her Instgram handle to share an adorable picture with her late husband and captioned it, 'MY CHIRU FOREVER'. The note began with Meghana explaining her pain and his presence around her like a guardian angel.

She wrote, "CHIRU, I have tried & tried again but I am unable to put in words what I want to tell you. All the words in the world cannot describe what you mean to me. My friend, my lover, my partner, my child, my confidante, my HUSBAND- you are much more than all of this. You are a piece of my soul Chiru. An unfathomable pain shoots through my soul everytime I see the door and you don't walk in shouting "I am home". There is a sinking feeling in my heart when I can't touch you every minute of everyday. Like a thousand deaths, slow and painful. But then, like a magic spell I feel you around me. Everytime I feel weak, you are around me like a GUARDIAN ANGEL."

MY CHIRU FOREVER ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sqON30wHKR — MEGHANA RAJ (@meghanasraj) June 18, 2020

Talking about expecting a baby, Meghana wrote, "You love me so much that you just couldn't leave me behind alone, could you? Our little one is your precious gift to me- a symbol of OUR LOVE- and I am eternally grateful to you for this SWEET MIRACLE. I can't wait to bring you back to earth, as our CHILD. I can't wait to hold you again. Can't wait to see you smile again. Can't wait to hear that infectious laughter of yours that lights up the entire room. I will wait for you and you wait for me on the other side. You will live as long as I breathe. You are in me. I LOVE YOU."

Chiranjeevi Sarja married actress Meghana Raj in May 2018, after being in a relationship for several years. During the lockdown period, the duo was seen sharing pictures on social media, wherein they were seen indulging in household chores and indoor activities. The fans who are still sinking in with the actor's demise, got emotional after she shared the heartbreaking post.

The Rudra Tandava star breathed his last on June 7, 2020. The 39-year-old actor had passed away due to cardiac arrest. Chiranjeevi Sarja is best known for his films like Sinnga, Samhaara, Amma I Love You, Varadhanay and Ajith among the others.

