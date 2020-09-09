Sandalwood Drug Scandal: High Security For Ragini Dwivedi And Sanjjanaa Galrani To Avoid Catfight?

Actress Sanjjanaa Galrani was recently arrested for allegedly procuring and consuming drugs. Yesterday (September 8, 2020) the CCB (Central Crime Branch) wing of the Bengaluru police had raided her Indiranagar residence after obtaining a search warrant from the court, in connection with the infamous drug racket case. Notably, another Sandalwood actress Ragini Dwivedi was also arrested in connection with the case on Friday (September 4, 2020).

As per reports, the two actresses who have been housed in the same remand home, will go through tight security in order to avoid catfights that could erupt considering that there is no love lost between them. Reports further claim that a good number of women guards have been deployed at the premises due to the same reason. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the 'high security' as of now.

It is said that the two actresses do not share a good rapport with each other due to reasons best known to them. Well, it is sexist to assume that the two women who don't see eye to eye will indulge in a catfight in prison.

On a related note, Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani will be brought today at the FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) office in Bengaluru for further interrogation around the same time.

Talking more about Sanjjanaa Galrani's arrest, she was taken into custody after she denied involvement in procuring and distributing drugs at any high-end event. She had released a note recently saying that she was upset that the industry's name is being dragged and defamed, which according to her is a temple.

The actress was under the scanner ever since her friend Rahul Thonshe, an agent (also her Rakhi brother), was arrested in connection with the drug scandal. Reportedly, Pruthvi Shetty, a party planner, used to organize private parties for Sanjjanaa. The actress' phones have been currently seized by the officials.

Niveditha In Trouble; Case Filed Against Actress For Hurting Religious Sentiments

Sanjjanaa Galrani Arrested In Sandalwood Drug Scandal After CCB Raided Her Residence