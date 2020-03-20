Shivarajkumar To Star In The Kannada Remake Of Kaithi, Fans Express Displeasure!

Sandalwood superstar Shivarajkumar, for the longest time, had decided to stay away from remakes. He managed to keep his vow intact for almost 14 years. But in 2019, the Century star decided to do Kavacha which was a remake of the Malayalam film Oppam. This was followed by the recently released Drona (remake of Tamil film Saattai) which performed dismally at the box office amid coronavirus outbreak.

And now, according to a few media reports, the actor is all set to star in the Kannada remake of the 2019 Tamil hit Kaithi. However, the announcement has generated a rather lukewarm response on social media. A few folks are looking forward to seeing the Hat-trick hero in a powerful role while others are rather unhappy and were complaining that the star is doing too many remakes.

It must be noted that most reigning stars of Sandalwood have been opting for original scripts that are gaining pan-India popularity whilst doing splendid numbers at the box-office. Shivarajkumar fans have similar expectations from the star and find it rather pointless for him to denounce his 'no remake’ wow at this stage in his career.

Speaking about Karthi starrer Kaithi, the film revolves around an ex-convict who gets involved in a chase with criminals as he races against time to drive poisoned cops to the hospital in exchange for meeting his daughter. The film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj also starred Narain and Dheena.

The Kannada remake of Kaithi will be directed by Nanda Kishore. The director, in the meantime, is busy wrapping up his next, Pogaru starring Dhruva Sarja. On the other hand, Shivarajkumar is busy completing Bhajarangi 2 directed by Harsha. The movie stars Bhavana as the female lead and has Arjun Janya’s music.

