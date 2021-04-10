Bigg Boss Kannada 8 April 9 Highlights: Housemates Choose Chakravarthy Chandrachud As The Worst Performer

The April 9 episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 begins with Priyanka Thimmesh sharing about how she felt during her last night welcome with Raghu Gowda. Shamanth Gowda and Raghu are seen teasing Divya Uruduga regarding her friendship with Aravind KP. Prashanth Sambargi, on the other hand, is seen advising Divya Suresh about her game.

Soon, Bigg Boss calls captain Prashanth into the confession room and provides the next task. New wild cards, Priyanka Thimmesh And Vyjayanthi Adiga are supposed to give one object that pertains to each contestant’s personality or behaviour in the house. During the task, Priyanka ends up pointing out that Divya Suresh constantly follows Manju Pavagad.

Divya is upset as this keeps coming up almost every week. She asks Priyanka to explain herself and she points out that Divya hasn’t been mingling with others. Meanwhile, Raghu is also upset for a similar reason with Prashanth for constantly pointing out that he spends a lot of time with Vaishnavi Gowda. Shubha Poonja and Manju try making him understand to not get affected by such talks.

Later, housemates receive this week’s luxury budget task where they are divided into two teams. This is followed by another task where all the housemates make 100 rotis for Bigg Boss’ technicians using Fortune atta.

Eventually, Bigg Boss asks the housemates to name this week’s worst performer. Most contestants take Chakravarthy Chandrachud’s name while some of them opt for Divya Suresh. Eventually, Chandrachud is named as the worst performer and is sent to jail while Nidhi Subbaiah gets named as the best performer. The actress also receives a medal from captain Prashanth.

