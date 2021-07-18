Bigg Boss Kannada 8: Priyanka Thimmesh Directly Nominates Chakravarthy Chandrachud For Upcoming Eviction

The weekend (July 18) episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 begins with Kiccha Sudeep interacting with the housemates and reveals that Vaishnavi Gowda is the first contestant to be saved by the audience. This is followed by the host discussing various issues inside the house.

He then plays a game of yes or no cards whilst asking everyone questions about other contestants. The actor also announces Divya Uruduga as the winner of 'Kicchana Chappale' this week. He also applauds Shubha Poonja and Aravind KP’s efforts this week.

Sudeep once again addresses this week’s elimination reveals the next contestant to be safe is Shubha Poonja. This leaves Priyanka Thimmesh and Prashanth Sambargi in the bottom two, host Sudeep announced Priyanka as the evicted contestant.

Thimmesh bids adieu to the housemates and directly nominates Chakravarthy Chandrachud for next week’s eviction before her exit. This doesn’t go down well with Chakravarthy and he is seen showing the middle finger to the camera. It must be noted that Chakravarthy didn’t leave to the couch to say goodbye to the actress as they share an extremely tumultuous relationship in the house. Meanwhile, Divya Suresh is inconsolable as her good friend leaves the glasshouse.

Soon, Priyanka joins Sudeep on the stage and opens up about her BB journey. She even opens up about not getting along with Chakravarthy as he called her fake and unreal after their return to the house in the second innings. Sudeep then plays her journey video chronicling her 54-days on the show.

On being quizzed about who may be the top 5 contestants, Priyanka names Manju Pavagad, Aravind KP, Shamanth Gowda, Divya Suresh and Divya Uruduga as the contestants. Sudeep also asks her about the winner of the show and the actress states that Manju could win the BB trophy.