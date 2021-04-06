Yuvarathnaa Day 5 Box Office Collection: Puneeth Rajkumar’s Film Is On A Money Making Spree

Puneeth Rajkumar's action-entertainer Yuvarathnaa is making quite a buzz at the theatres. Upon its release on April 1, the film garnered tremendous response and love from the audience, who now literally can't stop gushing over Power Star. After a thunderous opening, Yuvarathnaa with its day 5 theatrical run has collected Rs 1.75 crore.

For Kannada and Telugu versions, the film has raked up collections of Rs 1.70 crore and Rs 0.05 crore respectively. Notably, the film had opened with a massive collection of Rs 8.60 crore. On days 2, 3 and 4, the action-drama acquired Rs 5.40 crore, Rs 4.50 and Rs 5.12 respectively.

Day 1- Rs 8.60 crore (Ka: Rs 8.40 crore; Te: Rs 0.20 crore)

Day 2- Rs 5.40 crore (Ka: Rs 5.25 crore; Te: Rs 0.15 crore)

Day 3- Rs 4.50 crore (Ka: Rs 4.40 crore; Te: Rs 0.10 crore)

Day 4- Rs 5.12 crore (Ka: Rs 5.00 crore; Te: Rs 0.12 crore)

Day 5- Rs 1.75 crore (Ka: Rs 1.70 crore; Te: Rs 0.05 crore)

Total- Rs 25.37 crore (Ka: Rs 24.75 crore; Te: Rs 0.62 crore)

Well, with Yuvarathnaa garnering positive reviews from all over, especially owing to Puneeth Rajkumar, looks like film has high chances of making it big at the box office in the days to come. Written and helmed by Santhosh Ananddram, the film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films.

With music composed by S Thaman, Yuvarathnaa features an ensemble cast including Sayyeshaa, Dhananjay, Sonu Gowda, Sai Kumar, Prakash Raj, Avinash, Achyuth Kumar, Diganth, Sudharani and Tarak Ponnappa among others. The technical team of the film includes cinematographer Venkatesh Anguraj and editing by Jnaanesh.

