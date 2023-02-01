Josh Artist Dilip Wins Hearts, Reaches Dance World Cup Held in Portugal ; Continues To Make Nation Proud

Dance
is
one
activity
that
tends
to
boost
anyone's
mood.
We
can
feel
our
feet
tapping
to
the
beats
as
soon
as
we
hear
the
music.
Interestingly,
the
nation
has
witnessed
several
iconic
dancers
who
have
carved
a
niche
for
themselves
with
their
stupendous
dance
moves.
Among
these,
a
young
boy
from
Bangalore
is
creating
a
massive
buzz
with
his
stupendous
dance
moves
and
his
achievements
in
the
field
of
dance.
We
are
talking
about
Josh
artist
Dilip
who
took
the
entire
Karnataka
by
a
storm
by
reaching
the
final
level
of
Dance
Karnataka
Dance
Season
6.
The
21
year
old
Josh
artist
has
been
inclined
towards
dance
since
his
childhood
and
went
on
to
take
advanced
lessons
from
Kalanidhi
Kala
Studio
in
Bangalore.
Coming
from
a
middle
class
family
with
my
father
being
a
Driver,
mother
a
tailor
and
sister,
he
beats
all
odds
and
wins
the
world's
attention!
Apart
from
Dance
Karnataka
Dance,
Dilip
has
participated
in
many
dance
reality
shows.
So
far
he
has
participated
in
several
shows
at
the
state
and
national
levels
and
has
won
around
150
shows.
Interestingly,
Josh
has
helped
him
reach
his
millions
of
fans
and
entertain
them
with
his
incredible
dance
moves.
So
far,
he
enjoys
around
1.7
million
followers
on
Josh.
Check
out
Dilip's
Josh
Profile
here
https://share.myjosh.in/profile/281d5144-ca8e-444a-9685-380dee0aa15e
Talking
about
Dilip's
dance
moves,
he
is
known
for
his
power
dance
steps
and
also
aces
dance
forms
like
Breakdance,
Hip
Hop,
Locking,
House
Dance,
Krump,
Contemporary,
Folk
Dance,
Bollywood,
Lite
feet,
and
Whacking.
Besides,
he
also
made
the
nation
proud
after
winning
a
gold
medal
in
the
International
Dance
World
Cup
held
in
Portugal
in
2019.
Dilip
has
also
won
an
International
Bronze
Medal
in
Indian
Qualifiers
held
in
Mumbai
in
2022.
Coming
back
to
his
motherland,
Dilip
participated
in
multiple
reality
dance
shows
where
he
left
the
audience
in
awe
by
his
trademark
moves.
He
was
one
of
the
finalists
of
"Dance
Karnataka
Dance"
.
Know
for
his
power
packed
performance
and
stunning
flips
Dilip
has
won
hearts
in
the
following
shows
:
Dancing
Star
(3),
Dhee
Jodi
,
Dance
Karnataka
Dance
(5),
Dhee
Dancing
Icon,
Dancing
Champion
and
Dance
Dance.
To
add,
he's
the
member
of
crew
CK6
which
has
won
over
150
dance
competition
banging
first
place
in
over
75
of
them.
Joining
the
Josh
community
in
2020,
Dilip
has
got
numerous
support
via
the
Indian
Platform.
He
says
"It's
a
wonderful
platform
and
it's
helping
me
grow
and
gain
popularity.
Am
trying
my
best
be
the
best
start
of
josh
app".
Story first published: Wednesday, February 1, 2023, 21:51 [IST]