Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Voting Results Update: Nishana, Resmin, And Suresh - Who Is In The Danger Zone?

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
Voting
Trends:
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
is
synonymous
with
controversies,
tiffs,
and
heated
arguments,
hosted
by
Mohanlal.
The
reality
show
continually
surprises
with
intriguing
twists,
maintaining
audience
intrigue.
Recently,
Ratheesh
Kumar
faced
the
show's
first
elimination.
As
the
show
nears
the
end
of
its
second
week,
eight
contestants
have
been
nominated
for
elimination:
Resmin
Bai,
Suresh
Menon,
Sijo
John,
Rishi
S.
Kumar,
Asi
Rocky,
Norah
Muskaan,
Nishana,
and
Jinto.
With
a
tough
fight
for
survival
ahead,
voting
trends
indicate
Rishi
is
leading
with
the
most
votes
in
his
favour.
Who
Is
In
The
Danger
Zone?
Interestingly,
there
are
speculations
about
which
contestants
are
currently
in
the
danger
zone.
Notably,
Nishana,
Resmin,
and
Suresh
occupy
the
bottom
three
positions.
While
Nishana
has
garnered
8%
of
the
votes,
Resmin
is
struggling
with
only
5%.
However,
it
is
Suresh
who
has
received
the
fewest
number
of
votes
(3%)
and
is
currently
at
risk.
These
developments
have
sparked
rumours
about
Suresh's
potential
elimination
from
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6.
Meanwhile,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
has
introduced
numerous
surprises
for
both
the
audience
and
the
contestants
this
season.
The
BB
house
has
been
divided
into
four
distinct
rooms.
The
fire
room
boasts
a
minimalist
design,
while
the
black-and-white
room
exudes
monochromatic
elegance.
The
Cards
Room
emits
a
mystifying
ambiance,
adorned
with
larger-than-life
playing
cards
on
the
walls.
Conversely,
the
Vintage
Room
offers
a
luxurious
experience
with
velvet-panelled
beds,
a
cosy
fireplace,
and
various
amenities.
Story first published: Friday, March 22, 2024, 16:08 [IST]