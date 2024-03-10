Bigg Boss Malayalam 6: Who Is Asi Rocky? All You Need To Know About The Contestant Of Mohanlal’s Show

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
Season
6:
Anticipation
builds
as
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
has
returned
to
the
television
screens.
The
highly
anticipated
launch
episode
of
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
Season
6
aired
on
Sunday,
March
10,
at
7
p.m.,
a
moment
eagerly
awaited
by
fans.
Following
the
premiere,
the
show
will
air
at
9:30
p.m.
from
Monday
to
Friday
and
at
9
p.m.
on
Saturdays
and
Sundays.
A
few
days
ago,
in
an
unprecedented
move
in
the
history
of
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam,
host
Mohanlal
revealed
the
first
contestants
of
the
upcoming
season
prior
to
its
official
launch.
Breaking
tradition,
the
contestants
were
announced
ahead
of
the
opening
episode.
The
introduced
contestants
are
commoners:
Resmin
Bai,
a
physical
education
teacher
and
avid
bike
rider,
and
Nishana
N,
known
for
her
passion
for
travel.
Meanwhile,
there
are
divided
opinions
among
Bigg
Boss
fans
regarding
the
selection
of
commoners.
Some
argue
that
the
chosen
individuals
cannot
be
classified
as
commoners
since
they
have
a
considerable
following
on
social
media
and
have
previously
garnered
public
attention.
However,
another
section
of
fans
contends
that
many
audience
members
are
unfamiliar
with
Resmin
Bai
and
Nishana,
thus
qualifying
them
as
commoners.
Regardless,
the
selection
of
these
two
individuals
has
sparked
widespread
discussion.
Asi
Rocky
Joins
Mohanlal's
Show
The
names
in
the
contestant
list
of
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
have
excited
fans,
and
one
such
name
is
Asi
Rocky.
Asi
Rocky
is
an
Indian
entrepreneur,
reality
TV
personality,
and
tattoo
artist.
Asi
Rocky's
participation
in
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
is
sure
to
garner
attention.
As
Bigg
Boss
Season
6
unfolds,
reflecting
on
the
triumphs
of
past
seasons
heightens
the
excitement.
Akhil
Marar
emerged
victorious
in
the
previous
season,
with
Reneesha
Rahiman
and
Junaiz
VP
as
the
first
and
second
runners-up,
respectively.
Sobha
Viswanath
and
Shiju
Abdul
Rasheed
also
secured
spots
among
the
top
five
contestants.