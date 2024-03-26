Manjummel Boys OTT Release Date And Platform: When And Where To Watch Soubin Shahir's Movie Online

Produced
by
Soubin
Shahir
under
his
own
banner,
Parava
Films,
"Manjummel
Boys" has
garnered
significant
attention
as
one
of
the
most
eagerly
awaited
releases
of
the
year
in
Malayalam
cinema.
Manjummel
Boys
Premise
In
2006,
a
group
of
friends
from
Kerala
ventured
to
Guna
Caves
in
Kodaikanal,
Tamil
Nadu.
During
their
excursion,
a
youngster
inadvertently
falls
into
a
deep
cave.
The
tale
of
"Manjummel
Boys" chronicles
the
valiant
efforts
of
the
remaining
friends
to
rescue
him.
Manjummel
Boys
OTT
Release
Date
And
Platform
In
the
latest
updates,
it
has
been
confirmed
that
"Manjummel
Boys"
is
set
to
begin
its
digital
streaming
journey
on
Disney
Plus
Hotstar
starting
on
April
5th.
This
news
comes
as
a
delight
to
fans,
who
have
been
eagerly
anticipating
the
film's
availability
on
the
digital
platform.
With
its
upcoming
release
on
Disney
Plus
Hotstar,
audiences
will
have
the
opportunity
to
enjoy
the
captivating
tale
of
"Manjummel
Boys"
from
the
comfort
of
their
homes.
Stay
tuned
for
further
details
and
mark
your
calendars
for
April
5th
to
experience
this
highly
acclaimed
film
on
Disney
Plus
Hotstar.
Manjummel
Boys
Cast
And
Crew
Chidambaram,
known
for
directing
'Jan.E.Man',
helmed
the
project
'Manjummel
Boys'.
"Manjummel
Boys" stars
Soubin
Shahir,
Sreenath
Bhasi,
Balu
Varghese,
Deepak
Parambol,
Ganapathi,
Lal
Jr.,
Abhiram
Radhakrishnan,
Arun
Kurian,
Khalid
Rahman,
Chandu
Salimkumar,
and
Vishnu
Reghu
in
key
roles.
On
the
technical
side,
Shyju
Khalid
served
as
the
cinematographer,
and
Vivek
Harshan
was
the
editor.
Sushin
Shyam
handled
the
music,
while
Ajayan
Chalissery
served
as
the
art
director.
Mashar
Hamsa
was
responsible
for
costume
design,
and
Ronex
Xavier
worked
as
the
makeup
artist.
Story first published: Tuesday, March 26, 2024, 9:49 [IST]