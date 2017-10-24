 »   »   » Fahadh Faasil's Carbon: Here's A Major Update!

Fahadh Faasil, the young talent of Mollywood is joining hands with senior director-cinematographer Venu, for his upcoming directorial venture Carbon. As per the latest reports, the team has made a major decision upon the release of the Fahadh Faasil starrer.

If things fall in place, Carbon will hit the theatres in April 2018, as a Summer release. Reportedly, the Venu movie will be Fahadh Faasil's Vishu special release of the year. However, the team is yet to finalise the release date of Carbon.



Reportedly, Fahadh Faasil is playing the character Sibi in Carbon. He is a rustic personality, who is born and bought up in a forest area. The movie, which is scripted by director Venu himself, features Mamtha Mohandas as the female lead.



If the reports are to be believed, the team is planning to shoot Carbon entirely using the sync sound technology. The Fahadh Faasil-Venu movie, whcih is said to be a forest-based thriller, is entirely shot at the various locations of Peerumedu.



Renowned Bollywood director-musician Vishal Bhardwaj makes a comeback to Malayalam cinema after a long gap, as the music director of Carbon. Senior cinematographer KU Mohanan is the DOP. Carbon is produced by the banner Poetry Film House.