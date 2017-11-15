 »   »   » PHENOMENAL! Mohanlal Bags Yet Another Big Award!

Mohanlal is not new to awards and recognitions. In his film career, spanning over 35 years, the Complete Actor has attained even National recognitions.
Now, Mohanlal has achieved one more big award, which is sure to be another feather in the cap in the illustrious career of the actor.
The Nandi Awards, which is the State Award for Telugu films were announced recently and Mohanlal has won the title of the Best Supporting Actor. Mohanlal won the title for the year 2016 for his performance in the film Janatha Garage, directed by Koratala Siva. It is for the first time that Mohanlal is winning the Nandi Award.
10th State Award For Mohanlal
Mohanlal has won as many as 9 Kerala State Awards including 2 awards as a producer and a special jury award. With the recent win at the Nandi Award, Mohanlal has taken his tally of State awards to 10.
Second Malayalam Actor To Win The Nandi Award
Earlier, popular actor Siddique also had won the Nandi Award. The talented actor won a special jury award in the year 2013 for his spectacular performance in the Telugu movie, Naa Bangaru Thalli.
The National Award...
Interestingly, Mohanlal's portrayal of Sathya in Janatha Garage had fetched him another big award, as well. In the 64th National Film Awards, Mohanlal won a special jury award for his performances in Janatha Garage and Pulimurugan.
Mohanlal In Janatha Garage
Mohanlal played a character named Sathyam in Janatha Garage, who owns a small workshop named Janatha Garage in a small village. Critics had praised Mohanlal's matured and controlled performance in the film and rated as one of the biggest positives of the movie.
When Mohanlal Won Awards For Other Language Films..
It is not for the first time that Mohanlal is winning an award for a film from other language. For his spellbinding performance in the Bollywood movie Company, Mohanlal won the IIFA Award and Star Screen Award for the Best Performance in a Supporting Role.