 »   »   » PHENOMENAL! Mohanlal Bags Yet Another Big Award!

Mohanlal is not new to awards and recognitions. In his film career, spanning over 35 years, the Complete Actor has attained even National recognitions.

Now, Mohanlal has achieved one more big award, which is sure to be another feather in the cap in the illustrious career of the actor.



The Nandi Awards, which is the State Award for Telugu films were announced recently and Mohanlal has won the title of the Best Supporting Actor. Mohanlal won the title for the year 2016 for his performance in the film Janatha Garage, directed by Koratala Siva. It is for the first time that Mohanlal is winning the Nandi Award.

