 »   »   » Mohanlal-Bhadran Movie: The Director Responds To The Rumours!

Mohanlal is all set to be a part of some real big projects, which are in various stages of production. At present he is busy with the filming of Odiyan, directed by VA Shrikumar Menon.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal will be seen teaming up with senior film-makers like Shaji Kailas, Priyadarshan, Joshiy etc., in the near future.

It was recently that the announcements regarding Mohanlal-Priyadarshan movie was made. Similarly, certain updates regarding Mohanlal's next film with Joshiy have also been doing the rounds.

Amidst all these, there came reports that Mohanlal will soon team up with senior film-maker Bhadran for an upcoming movie. Is such a movie in the pipeline? In a recent chat with the online portal SouthLive, the film-maker opened up about the same.