 »   »   » Mohanlal-Bhadran Movie: The Director Responds To The Rumours!

Mohanlal is all set to be a part of some real big projects, which are in various stages of production. At present he is busy with the filming of Odiyan, directed by VA Shrikumar Menon.
Meanwhile, Mohanlal will be seen teaming up with senior film-makers like Shaji Kailas, Priyadarshan, Joshiy etc., in the near future.
It was recently that the announcements regarding Mohanlal-Priyadarshan movie was made. Similarly, certain updates regarding Mohanlal's next film with Joshiy have also been doing the rounds.
Amidst all these, there came reports that Mohanlal will soon team up with senior film-maker Bhadran for an upcoming movie. Is such a movie in the pipeline? In a recent chat with the online portal SouthLive, the film-maker opened up about the same.
What The Rumours Said..!
Interestingly, rumours were doing the rounds that Bhadran is all set to direct Mohanlal for an upcoming film in which the actor will be seen playing the role of a mahout. Speculations were rife that this upcoming film will bet set against the backdrop of a forest.
The Director's Response..
While speaking to SouthLive, Bhadran refuted all these rumours and confirmed that his next film won't narrate the story of a mahout. At the same time, the film-maker also stated that a Mohanlal movie is in the pipeline and the film will go on floors next year. This upcoming film will be set in a modern background.
After Udayon..
Mohanlal & Bhadran had previously teamed up for the film Udayon, which had hit the theatres in the year 2005. The film failed to meet the huge expectations bestowed on it and went on to become a failure at the box office.