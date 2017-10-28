 »   »   » MUST READ! Mohanlal’s First Message Post The Release Of Villain!

Villain, the fourth release of Mohanlal in this year did make a grand entry to the theatres yesterday (October 27, 2017). The film graced the theatres amidst the amazing pre-release reports that it received.

Much like any other Mohanlal movie, the movie received a grand welcome from the audiences. Coming to the responses, Mohanlal's Villain has received mixed reviews on its first day of release.



Now, Mohanlal has come out with his first message upon the release of Villain. The actor took to Facebook to send out a video in which he is seen talking about the movie.



A Dark Emotional Thriller.. Mohanlal thanked each and every one who gave a hearty welcome to Villain, which hit the theatres yesterday. The actor added that the audiences have tagged the film as a dark emotional thriller and the intention of the makers was also to come up with a film in this particular genre.

A Lot To Learn From Villain Mohanlal also stated that the film is a slow-paced movie and the film has some academic importance in it ad film-makers can learn from the making style of the movie.

Family Audiences.. Villain has some strong emotional content in it and Mohanlal also hopes that the family audiences will really love the movie. He concluded by stating that Villain was made after a lot of discussions and the the character in the movie has given a lot of satisfaction to the actor in him.

Audiences About Mohanlal's Performance.. Well, the audiences are all praises for Mohanlal's performance in Villain. The actor has put up an impressive performance as Mathew Manjooran and the excellent performance of the actor has been tagged as one of the biggest pluses of the film.







Take a look the video posted by the actor..

