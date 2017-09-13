 »   »   » Mohanlal's Odiyan: Prakash Raj Joins The Team!

Odiyan, the upcoming film of Mohanlal has some big names associated with it. Directed by VA Shrikumar Menon, Odiyan is touted to be the costliest ever film to be made in Malayalam.

Manju Warrier has been roped in to play the leading lady of the movie. Importantly, Mohanlal's Odiyan will also feature Prakash Raj, in a crucial role.



The filming of Odiyan commenced in Varanasi and the first schedule of the film was shot there. The second schedule of Odiyan has begun in Palakkad.. Reportedly, Prakash Raj has already joined the sets of the movie.



In palakkad for the film #Odiyan..with the legend #mohanlal n #manjuwarrier directed by #vashrikumar...20 years after #iruvar with lalettan

— Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) September 9, 2017 Prakash Raj Confirms The Same.. Prakash Raj took to Twitter to officially confirm the same. He joined the team on September 9, 2017. The prolific actor expressed his happiness on joining a fantabulous team and also shared his excitement on working with Mohanlal, after a gap of 20 years.

Legendary actor prakash raj joined the team odiyan today. What an experience it was to direct him and watch jim perform. Odiyan tempo rises

— shrikumar menon (@VA_Shrikumar) September 9, 2017 VA Shrikumar Menon VA Shrikumar Menon, who is helming Odiyan, took to the micro blogging site to announce the same. He had some great words for Prakash Raj and the experience that he had while directing him.

Prakash Raj & Mohanlal Back Together.. Odiyan will mark the reunion of Mohanlal & Prakah Raj, who were previously seen together in Mani Ratnam's Iruvar, released in 1997. The film and their performances have a huge fan following and we hope that the audiences would get a grand treat from Odiyan, as well.

Mohanla & Prakash Raj's Third Association In Malayalam Interestingly, Odiyan is the third Malayalam film, in which Mohanlal & Prakash Raj are sharing the screen space. Prakash Raj had appeared in important roles in the films Prince & Oru Yathramozhi, both in which Mohanlal played the lead role.



Odiyan is being produced by Antony Perumbavoor, under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas. The movie is expected to come out in the theatres in 2018.