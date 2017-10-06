 »   »   » Mohanlal To Team Up With Ramaleela Director Arun Gopy?

Mohanlal, the complete actor of Mollywood is extremely busy with some highly promising projects in his kitty. Now, the reports suggest that Mohanlal is all set to join hands with Arun Gopy, the director of Dileep's Ramaleela.

Recently, Arun Gopy had visited the actor at his residence along with Tomcihan Mulakupadam, the producer of Ramaleela. The director also posted the pictures clicked with Mohanlal and Tomichan on his official Facebook page, recently.

Now, the gossipmongers suggest that the director-producer duo visited Mohanlal, to discuss their upcoming project. If the reports are to be true, the trio will soon join hands for a mass entertainer, which is likely to be scripted by Udayakrishna.