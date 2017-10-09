 »   »   » Ramaleela Box Office: 10 Days Kerala Collections

Ramaleela, the recently released Dileep movie, has already emerged as one of the biggest box office successes of the season. As per the latest reports from the box office analysts, Ramaleela is on its way to becoming one of the highest grossers in the history of Malayalam cinema.
The movie, which is a political thriller, marked the directorial debut of Arun Gopy, the former associate of Joshiy and Vysakh. Ramaleela marked the comeback of senior actress Radhika Sarathkumar to Mollywood, after a long gap of almost two decades. Prayaga Martin has appeared as the female lead opposite Dileep in the movie.
Scroll down to read the 10 days Kerala box office collection report of Dileep's Ramaleela in detail...
An Impressive Start
Ramaleela had made a highly impressive start at the Kerala box office, by making a gross collection of 2.41 Crores on its release day.
2 Days Collections
The political thriller had crossed the 4-Crore mark at the box office within the first 2 days of its release, by making a total gross collection of 4.88 Crores, from the Kerala box office.
First Weekend (4 Days) Collections
When it completed the first weekend (4 days) of its release, the Dileep movie had made a total gross collection of 10.54 Crores from the Kerala box office.
The 15-Crore Mark
When it completed just the first 6 days of its release, Ramaleela successfully crossed the prestigious 15-Crore mark at the Kerala box office.
6 Days Collections
The Arun Gopy movie has made a total gross collection of Rs. 15.21 Crores, when it completed the first 6 days of its release.
The 19-Crore Mark
According to the trade experts, Ramaleela has crossed the 19-Crore mark at the Kerala box office alone, within just the first 10 days of its release.