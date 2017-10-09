 »   »   » Ramaleela Box Office: 10 Days Kerala Collections

Ramaleela, the recently released Dileep movie, has already emerged as one of the biggest box office successes of the season. As per the latest reports from the box office analysts, Ramaleela is on its way to becoming one of the highest grossers in the history of Malayalam cinema.

The movie, which is a political thriller, marked the directorial debut of Arun Gopy, the former associate of Joshiy and Vysakh. Ramaleela marked the comeback of senior actress Radhika Sarathkumar to Mollywood, after a long gap of almost two decades. Prayaga Martin has appeared as the female lead opposite Dileep in the movie.



Scroll down to read the 10 days Kerala box office collection report of Dileep's Ramaleela in detail...

