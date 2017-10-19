 »   »   » Ramaleela Box Office: Yet Another Big Achievement For The Dileep Starrer!

Ramaleela is unaffected by the big releases that have hit the theatres in the past couple of weeks. The Dileep starrer continues its sensational run at the box office and is still drawing crowds in large numbers to the theatres.
Importantly, Ramaleela has been doing a grand business in places outside Kerala, as well. In cities like Chennai and Bangalore, Ramaleela is still continuing with a decent number of shows and that definitely is an indication of then humungous success of the movie.
Now, Ramaleela, directed by Arun Gopy has bagged yet another big achievement and has overtaken some of the big hits of the year, so far. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same..
Top Grossing Malayalam Movie In Tamil Nadu
Ramaleela, which had hit the theatres on September 28, 2017 did release in Tamil Nadu on the same week. Now, the film which has completed 3 weeks of its run has gone on to become the top grossing Malayalam movie of 2017 in Tamil Nadu. So far, the film has fetched 63.67 Lakhs from Tamil Nadu alone.
The Second Best..
Earlier, the record was held by the Nivin Pauly starrer Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela which had a good run in Tamil Nadu. Reportedly, the film had fetched 63 Lakhs from its final run in Tamil Nadu.
Rest Of The Movies In The Top 5 List..!
Mohanlal starrer Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, which had hit the theatres earlier, this year, is at the second spot. Other movies like Ezra, Jomonte Suviseshangal, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum etc., are also in the toppers list.
Ramaleela Kerala Collections..!
Meanwhile, Ramaleela has already crossed the 10000 shows mark in the Kerala theatres. The movie has already crossed the 25-Crore mark and is sure to reach new milestones in the coming days.