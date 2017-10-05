 »   »   » Solo Movie: Here Is What The Audiences Have To Say!

Solo, the highly anticipated film from Dulquer Salmaan-Bejoy Nambiar team, has made a grand release today (October 05, 2017). The film has got a record release and is touted to garner a huge opening at the box office.
Well, the initial reviews of Solo are out and the movie has been receiving positive to mixed reviews. From the reviews it can be inferred that Solo is an experimental movie, which would definitely cater well to all genuine movie lovers. It has been tagged as a brave attempt which should be watched from the theatres. At the same time, the film has been getting some not so favourable reviews as well.
Meanwhile, let us go through some of the reviews of Solo, that have come out in Twitter..
A Different Movie..!
Many of the reviews that are out, suggest that Solo is a different experience. Dulquer is said to have nailed it with his performance and the below tweet suggests the same.
Experimental..!
The above tweet suggests that World Of Shiva, World Of Shekhar and World Of Trilok have got a thumbs up but it seems like World Of Rudra has disappointed some.
Not Everyone's Cup Of Tea..!
Yet another review that shows that Solo is a real different experience and is one such film which might not be everyone's cup of tea.
Meant For Lovers Of Variety Movies..?
The above review says that Solo is an experimental anthology and it also suggests that people who love variety movies will love it.
A Negative Review..!
Well, the film hasn't satisfied all. Above is a negative review on Solo, which says that Dulquer Salmaan's looks, the songs and BGM are the only plus points of the film.
Superb Performances..!
Here is yet another positive review for Solo. The above review has praises for Dulquer Salmaan and Bejoy Nambiar. At the same time, the review also appreciates the performances of Sai Dhansika and Neha Sharma.