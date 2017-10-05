 »   »   » Solo Movie: Here Is What The Audiences Have To Say!

Solo, the highly anticipated film from Dulquer Salmaan-Bejoy Nambiar team, has made a grand release today (October 05, 2017). The film has got a record release and is touted to garner a huge opening at the box office.

Well, the initial reviews of Solo are out and the movie has been receiving positive to mixed reviews. From the reviews it can be inferred that Solo is an experimental movie, which would definitely cater well to all genuine movie lovers. It has been tagged as a brave attempt which should be watched from the theatres. At the same time, the film has been getting some not so favourable reviews as well.



Meanwhile, let us go through some of the reviews of Solo, that have come out in Twitter..

