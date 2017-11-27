 »   »   » IN PICS! Suriya And Jyothika Visit The Sets Of Nivin Pauly's Kaayamkulam Kochunni!

Suriya is an actor, who is close to the hearts of the Malayalam film audiences. The big star of Kollywood has a huge fan base in Kerala and is one among the top 5 most followed other language actors in the state.

Similar is the case of Jyothika, the wife of Suriya, who has even acted in a couple of Malayalam films in the past. Interestingly, Suriya-Jyothika couple came down to Kerala recently, to give a visit to the sets of one of most awaited Malayalam movies.



Yes, we are talking about the movie Kayamkulam Kochunni, starring Nivin Pauly and directed by ace film-maker Rosshan Andrrews. Suriya and Jyothika recently gave a special visit to the sets of this Nivin Pauly starrer.



