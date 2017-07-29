 »   »   » Past To Present: Who Can Replace Mohanlal & Others If Sibi Malayil's Sadayam Is Remade Now?

Sadayam, the Mohanlal starring psychological drama-thriller movie, has been considered as one of the most-underrated movies in the actor's career. The movie, which was directed by Sibi Malayil, has also been considered as one of the best Malayalam movies in the genre.

Mohanlal appeared in the role of Sathyanathan, an artist who ends up killing two young girls and two men. The actor delivered one of the finest performances of his career in Sadayam, which was scripted by Jnanpith award winner MT Vasudevan Nair.