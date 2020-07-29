Amala Paul Welcomes Her Brother With Shots Of Drinks; Shares Video On Instagram

Actress Amala Paul is currently in her hometown Kerala spending the lockdown time in peace. The VIP actress often shares updates about her life during the lockdown on her social media handles. A few days ago, she had done a photoshoot in various themes that left her fans crazy. However, Paul's latest post will excite you even more.

Amala Paul recently celebrated the return of her brother Abhijith Paul to Indian shores after several months of sailing around the world. She shared a video with her sibling, in which she can be seen enjoying shots of a celebratory drink. Amala captioned the snap, "Welcoming @abijithpaul the sailor man back home!!! Cheers to everyone that's home and for everyone else, make yourself at home wherever you are. Carpe diem, party, stay happy and in good vibes! Let's do shots!"

In the video, one can hear a Mexican song playing in the background. Well, she is looking extremely happy meeting her dear brother after a long time. The happiness on Amala Paul's face after meeting her brother Abhijith is a moment to cherish.

Meanwhile, Amala Paul's last film Aadai turned out to be a surprise for her fans. Her performance in the film was loved by all. On a professional note, she will next be seen in a couple of Tamil films like Adho Andha Paravai Pola and Cadaver. She will also be a part of Malayalam film, Aadujeevitham.

Notably, Amala Paul is working on the Telugu remake of popular anthology, Lust Stories which was released on Netflix and directed by four directors - Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Karan Johar.

