    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Amala Paul Welcomes Her Brother With Shots Of Drinks; Shares Video On Instagram

      By
      |

      Actress Amala Paul is currently in her hometown Kerala spending the lockdown time in peace. The VIP actress often shares updates about her life during the lockdown on her social media handles. A few days ago, she had done a photoshoot in various themes that left her fans crazy. However, Paul's latest post will excite you even more.

      Amala Paul with her brother

      Amala Paul recently celebrated the return of her brother Abhijith Paul to Indian shores after several months of sailing around the world. She shared a video with her sibling, in which she can be seen enjoying shots of a celebratory drink. Amala captioned the snap, "Welcoming @abijithpaul the sailor man back home!!! Cheers to everyone that's home and for everyone else, make yourself at home wherever you are. Carpe diem, party, stay happy and in good vibes! Let's do shots!"

      Watch the video here

      In the video, one can hear a Mexican song playing in the background. Well, she is looking extremely happy meeting her dear brother after a long time. The happiness on Amala Paul's face after meeting her brother Abhijith is a moment to cherish.

      Meanwhile, Amala Paul's last film Aadai turned out to be a surprise for her fans. Her performance in the film was loved by all. On a professional note, she will next be seen in a couple of Tamil films like Adho Andha Paravai Pola and Cadaver. She will also be a part of Malayalam film, Aadujeevitham.

      Also Read : Amala Paul: Man Uses Woman As An Object To Fulfill His Lust & Sexuality

      Notably, Amala Paul is working on the Telugu remake of popular anthology, Lust Stories which was released on Netflix and directed by four directors - Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Karan Johar.

      Also Read : Amala Paul Makes SHOCKING Revelation About Her Wedding With Mumbai-Based Singer Bhavninder Singh

      Read more about: amala paul
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X