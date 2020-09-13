Drishyam 2: The Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph Project Is Delayed Again!

Mohanlal, the complete actor is joining hands with director Jeethu Joseph for the sequel of Drishyam, which has been titled as Drishyam 2. As per the latest reports, the much-awaited project is delayed once again. As per the updates, The Mohanlal starrer will not start rolling on September 14, 2020, as expected. According to the sources close to the project, the shooting of the Jeethu Joseph directorial is delayed once again, as the leading man Mohanlal is under ayurvedic treatment.

According to the rumour mills, director Jeethu Joseph is taking a voluntary pay cut for the Mohanlal starrer, upon the request of the Kerala Film Producers Council. The association has requested all the actors and technicians to take a pay cut for their future films, considering the current situation. Reportedly, Jeethu Joseph is one of the first directors to take a pay cut.

Drishyam 2, which will be a continuation of its prequel Drishyam, will feature Mohanlal once again in the role of Georgekutty, a middle-aged man from a small town. Meena will reprise the role of Georgekutty's wife Rani, while Esther Anil and Ansiba Hassan will once again play the couple's daughters. The Mohanlal starrer is produced by Antony Perumbavoor, under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.