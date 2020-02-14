    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham: The Mohanlal Starrer Sets A New Record!

      By
      |

      Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the Mohanlal starring magnum opus is gearing up for a grand release in March. The movie, which is directed by the senior filmmaker Priyadarshan, is touted to be the biggest motion picture ever made in the history of Malayalam cinema. Recently, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham set a new record in Malayalam cinema with its audio rights.

      According to the sources close to the project, the audio rights of the Mohanlal starring historical drama has been sold for the highest price received by a Malayalam film to date. A popular music company of the Malayalam film industry has bagged the audio rights of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, for a record amount.

      Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham Audio Rights Are Sold For A Record Amount

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X