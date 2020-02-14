Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham: The Mohanlal Starrer Sets A New Record!

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the Mohanlal starring magnum opus is gearing up for a grand release in March. The movie, which is directed by the senior filmmaker Priyadarshan, is touted to be the biggest motion picture ever made in the history of Malayalam cinema. Recently, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham set a new record in Malayalam cinema with its audio rights.

According to the sources close to the project, the audio rights of the Mohanlal starring historical drama has been sold for the highest price received by a Malayalam film to date. A popular music company of the Malayalam film industry has bagged the audio rights of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, for a record amount.