    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Mohanlal Finally Watches His Blockbuster Film After 2 Decades Of Its Release!

      By
      |

      Mohanlal, the complete actor has always mentioned that he detaches himself from a film once it hits the theatres. According to the actor, the success or failure of his films has never affected him. However, during this lockdown period, Mohanlal finally found time to watch one of his blockbuster films for the first time, that too after 2 decades of its release.

      Yes, you read it right. Mohanlal watched the 1997-released blockbuster movie Chandralekha for the first time, during this lockdown days. The Priyadarshan directorial, which was released as the Onam special release of 1997, is all set to complete the 23rd year of its release in September 2020.

      Mohanlal Finally Watches His Blockbuster Film After 2 Decades Of Its Release!

      This interesting update was revealed by Mohanlal's best buddy and the director of movie Priyadarshan in a recent interview given to a Youtube channel. According to the director, the complete actor has watched certain portions of Chandralekha before but has never tried to watch the complete movie.

      Mohanlal Finally Watches His Blockbuster Film After 2 Decades Of Its Release!

      Story first published: Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 22:31 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 8, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X