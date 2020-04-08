Mohanlal Finally Watches His Blockbuster Film After 2 Decades Of Its Release!

Mohanlal, the complete actor has always mentioned that he detaches himself from a film once it hits the theatres. According to the actor, the success or failure of his films has never affected him. However, during this lockdown period, Mohanlal finally found time to watch one of his blockbuster films for the first time, that too after 2 decades of its release.

Yes, you read it right. Mohanlal watched the 1997-released blockbuster movie Chandralekha for the first time, during this lockdown days. The Priyadarshan directorial, which was released as the Onam special release of 1997, is all set to complete the 23rd year of its release in September 2020.

This interesting update was revealed by Mohanlal's best buddy and the director of movie Priyadarshan in a recent interview given to a Youtube channel. According to the director, the complete actor has watched certain portions of Chandralekha before but has never tried to watch the complete movie.