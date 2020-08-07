Mohanlal's New Look Sets Social Media On Fire!

Mohanlal, the complete actor is finally back in Kochi, after spending over 6 months in Chennai amidst the lockdown. The superstar has reportedly finished his quarantine period and is all set to kickstart the shooting of his next outing, very soon. Interestingly, Mohanlal is now setting social media on fire with his new look.

In the recent pictures that have been going viral on social media, Mohanlal is sporting a new look, with a thick, long beard. As expected, the fans of the complete actor and Malayalam cinema audiences are going gaga over his new look, and are eagerly waiting to know the reason behind this makeover.

The rumours mills suggest that Mohanlal is sporting this new look for his directorial debut Barroz: Guardian Of D'Gama's Treasure, in which he also plays the titular character. However, a few other sources state that the complete actor's new look is for Drishyam 2, the project that he is expected to kickstart by the second half of August 2020.

Well, Mohanlal's new look totally goes with his character in Barroz, but the project will not start rolling anytime soon due to the coronavirus threat and lockdown. The senior actor is planning to kickstart his next outing Drishyam 2 on August 17, 2020. But, it is unlikely for Mohanlal to sport such a look in the Jeethu Joseph directorial, as the character George Kutty had a different look in the first installment, Drishyam.

Coming to Drishyam 2, Mohanlal is joining hands with director Jeethu Joseph for the third time, for the project. The actor will reprise the celebrated character George Kutty once again in the movie, which will bring back all the major faces in the star cast of the first installment. The project is produced by Antony Perumbavoor, under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.

