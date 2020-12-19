Mohanlal's Ram: Dubbing Works Of The Project Begin!

Mohanlal, the complete actor is playing the titular character in the upcoming realistic action thriller Ram. The Jeethu Joseph directorial is currently delayed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. However, the makers have already kickstarted the dubbing works of the Mohanlal starrer, of the portions that are shot so far.

The update was revealed by director Jeethu himself, through his official Instagram page recently. The filmmaker shared a picture with his crew members, that was clicked from the recording studio and confirmed that dubbing works for Ram has started. Now, the grapevine suggests that the makers are planning to reveal a major update on the Mohanlal starrer (mostly the official teaser), very soon.

Some unconfirmed reports suggest that the official teaser of the movie might be revealed on New Year's day, 2021. However, director Jeethu Joseph and his team have not made any such revelations so far. The Mohanlal fans and cine-goers are eagerly waiting for an update on Ram, which has been under production for almost a year now.

Mohanlal is playing the titular character Ram in the project, which is said to be a realistic film with a touch of action. In an interview given to a popular Malayalam media, director Jeethu Joseph had revealed that the movie is an action thriller that depicts how a normal man's life changes after a series of unexpected incidents.

Trisha Krishnan, the popular actress appears as the female lead opposite Mohanlal in the movie. Reportedly, Trisha is playing the role of Ram's wife in the movie. Indrajith Sukumaran, Bollywood actor Adil Hussain, Prachi Tehlan, Sai Kumar, Siddique, Kalabhavan Shahjohn, Durga Krishna, Liyona Lishoy, and so on essay the other pivotal roles. Ram is jointly produced by Abhishek Films and Passion Studios.

