A Mohanlal Starrer Is Not On Cards, Confirms Blessy

Mohanlal and Blessy were rumoured to be joining hands for a project after a recent picture of the duo went viral on social media recently. However, director Blessy has now put an end to the speculations and confirmed that a Mohanlal project is not on cards, in a recent interview given to a leading daily.

In the interview, the filmmaker revealed that the speculations started doing rounds after a producer commented on Mohanlal and his viral photo. Blessy also revealed that he is not teaming up with the complete actor anytime soon, even though they have discussed quite a few subjects.

Mohanlal and Blessy have earlier collaborated for the highly acclaimed movies Thanmathra, Bhramaram, and Pranayam, in the past. The Aadujeevitham director is unarguably one of the rare directors of contemporary Malayalam cinema, who clearly knows how to handle the incredible acting talent of the complete actor. The Mohanlal fans and cine-goers are now eagerly waiting for the duo to collaborate once again.

As reported earlier, Mohanlal is currently busy with the shooting of the upcoming B Unnikrishnan directorial Aaraattu. The shooting of the project, which is said to be a complete mass entertainer, is currently progressing at the various locations of Palakkad district, Kerala.