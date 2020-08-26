Mohanlal-Shafi Project: The Director Slams The Rumours!

Mohanlal, the superstar was rumoured to be teaming up with filmmaker Shafi, for a fun entertainer. The reports, which suggested that Mohanlal and Shafi are joining hands for a project scripted by Vishnu Unnikrishnan-Bibin George duo, have been doing rounds from the past few days. However, the director slammed the rumours in a recent interview.

While talking to a popular daily, Shafi confirmed that both he and Vishnu Unnikrishnan-Bibin George duo have a subject ready for Mohanlal. But the reports, which suggest that the project will start rolling soon, is baseless. Even though the story is ready, the director and scriptwriters have not had a discussion with the complete actor yet.

The filmmaker revealed that they are not in talks with the complete actor for the project, and the rumours are untrue. Shafi also added that these rumours are spread by a few people, who doesn't want the collaboration to happen. Shafi is planning to announce the project officially, once they have a discussion with Mohanlal on the project.