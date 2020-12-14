Mohanlal To Feature In Prabhas’ Salaar Directed By Prashanth Neel?

Mohanlal In Salaar?

A report published in a leading portal states that Mohanlal will be seen playing a key role in Prabhas' first Kannada film. The details about the same are yet to be revealed, but it is expected to be as powerful as the lead actor's role.

Rs 20 Crore For Mohanlal?

The report further suggests that the makers of Salaar have offered Rs 20 crore to Mohanlal for a crucial role in the film. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. Well, if it turns out to be true, it will be a delight to see Prabhas and Mohanlal in one frame.

About Salaar

The makers are all set to give an opportunity to aspiring actors to feature in Salaar. They will be conducting auditions in Hyderabad tomorrow (December 15, 2020) from 9 am to 6 pm. There is no age limit, so anyone can come and show their talent. Notably, Salaar is expected to release on Christmas 2020 in Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Mohanlal’s Future Projects

Mohanlal will next be seen in Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Drishyam 2, Ram and Aarattu.